Here's What Alia Bhatt's 'Biggest Fan' Deepika Padukone Wrote In Letter To Her

Deepika Padukone claims she is Alia Bhatt's biggest fan. In a letter she wrote for Alia, Deepika said: "Alia." Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's mutual admiration group came to media's notice when Alia, in a podcast said , "Deepika as Padmavati was just so fabulous and she just looked like so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that. She just looks like a Queen ." Deepika returned the compliment by tweeting: "My Aloo... You make no sense. Love you." And recently, during a shoot, Alia received a letter which read:Here's what Deepika had tweeted earlier this week:Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of, for which she is 'nervous from her gut.' She told news agency PTI: "It's been a while since I have been so nervous. I can't remember the time I was so nervous ." Deepika plays the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film.is releasing on December 1 and it also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Adiiti Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.Alia Bhatt was last seen inand she recently wrapped the dshoot of Meghna Gulzar's, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.(With inputs from PTI)