Here's What Alia Bhatt's 'Biggest Fan' Deepika Padukone Wrote In Letter To Her

Deepika Padukone claims she is Alia Bhatt's biggest fan. In a letter she wrote for Alia, Deepika said: "Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi." Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's mutual admiration group came to media's notice when Alia, in a podcast said, "Deepika as Padmavati was just so fabulous and she just looked like so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that. She just looks like a Queen." Deepika returned the compliment by tweeting: "My Aloo... You make no sense. Love you." And recently, during a shoot, Alia received a letter which read:
Dear Alia,
Highway mein tum bina makeup ki bhi khoobsurat lagi,
Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye,
Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi.
Your biggest fan,
Deepika
Here's what Deepika had tweeted earlier this week:
My Aloo...you make NO SENSE!I love you!!! @aliaa08https://t.co/9zNoQixwDvDeepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 29, 2017
Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Padmavati, for which she is 'nervous from her gut.' She told news agency PTI: "It's been a while since I have been so nervous. I can't remember the time I was so nervous." Deepika plays the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. Padmavatiis releasing on December 1 and it also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Adiiti Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and she recently wrapped the dshoot of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.
(With inputs from PTI)