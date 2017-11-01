This Is When Deepika Padukone's Padmavati Will Release In The US Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati will release on December 1 in the US

Deepika Padukone will feature as Rani Padmini in Padmavati. New Delhi: Highlights The makers revealed the release date of Padmavati in the US Padmavati features Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer in the lead roles The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmavati never fail to delight their fans and each day come up with something new for the fans, which make their day. Today, the makers made a joyful announcement about Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati will release in the US on December 1, (same day in India as well) reports news agency IANS. Padmavati. We are breaking new ground with Padmavati, its marketing and release strategy. With Paramount coming on board, we will take the film to a whole new level globally."



This is definitely great news for Padmavati's fans internationally. Of the film, Megan Colligan, spokesperson of Paramount Pictures, said, "Padmavati has all the makings of a hit film and we are excited to bring Sanjay Leela Bhansali's incredible vision to audiences



Padmavati sets out to tell the tale of Rani Padmavati - the legendary Mewar queen known for her beauty and intelligence, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh - a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king, who fought till his last breath to defend his kingdom, and Sultan Alauddin Khilji - an obsessive invader.



The trailer of the film, which was released earlier this month, had all good and great things about it. The crew and cast of the team are promoting Padmavati in high spirit and are awaiting to transport you to the 14th century with their dramatic sets and scenes.



If you still haven't watched the trailer, here it is:





The film is slated for December 1 release in India as well. With so much excitement for Padmavati, the wait becomes a little more tad-bit.



(With IANS inputs)



