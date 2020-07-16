This Is What Gul Panag's Happy Place Looks Like. See Pic

"Throwback to the sun and the sand," Gul Panag captioned the post

This Is What Gul Panag's Happy Place Looks Like. See Pic

Gul Panag shared this image. (courtesy: gulpanag)

Highlights

  • Gul posted a throwback picture on Instagram
  • Gul can be seen dressed in a pink top and denim shorts in the picture
  • She added the hashtag #Throwback to her post
New Delhi:

Actress Gul Panag, who has been actively sharing envy-inducing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday, added another one to her collection. Keeping up with the spirit of throwback Thursday, Gul shared a picture from her visit to a beach destination. In the picture, Gul can be seen dressed in a pink top and a pair of denim shorts. She accentuated her look with a pair of sunglasses. She captioned her post: "Throwback to the sun and the sand."

Take a look at Gul Panag's post here:

#tbt to the sun and the sand! #throwback

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag) on

Here are some more throwback posts shared by the actress:

Gul Panag made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has been a part of films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The actress, who is a former Miss India, became a pilot like her husband in 2016. The actress was last seen in the Anushka Sharma produced web-series Paatal Lok.

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about having a second child and said: "I share a very strong sibling bond with my brother who lives in Delhi. My husband has a sibling and they are closely knitted with each other. I feel it is very important to have a sibling bond. I will try my best to make sure that Nihal has a sibling to share a bond like this."

Comments
Gul PanagGul Panag throwback

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter