This Is Not A Drill: BTS And Megan Thee Stallion To Collaborate (Once Again)

K-Pop band BTS is teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion once again. The artists recently confirmed their upcoming collaboration. After teasing the partnership on social media, Megan has revealed that she is working with all seven BTS members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The rapper hinted at the duet on X (formerly Twitter) on August 29 with a cryptic post featuring a horse, a purple heart and side eyes emojis. The post sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating that the purple heart was a nod to BTS.

One user commented, "Hello?? Purple heart?? BTS???" while another wrote, "BTS Collab ?? No one move." The next day, BTS confirmed the collaboration by retweeting Megan's post with the addition of a hedgehog and a koala emoji, stating, "Coming Soon!"

Fans interpreted the koala as a reference to RM, whose BT21 character Koya is a koala. The hedgehog might be a playful nod to Megan's current hairstyle, as reported by All Kpop. Some fans also speculated whether the song might be linked to the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 or if the emojis hint at the song's title.

The announcement of a new collaboration has excited fans, with many taking to X to express their enthusiasm. One user wrote, "OMG OMG Something is coming," while another said, "It's the swap we were waiting for!!" A third user exclaimed, "Oh my god, yes we won!!! We will all be streaming!!!"

Other fans expressed their amazement and anticipation, with comments like, "The World is shaking I swear," and "Oh my god, How do you breathe this news? Coming Soon!" Another user added, "Oh the world is not ready for this duo."

This announcement comes about two months after Megan released her third studio album, Megan, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Currently, BTS is on hiatus as members fulfill their mandatory military service, though some members have been working on solo projects in the interim.

This will be Megan's second collaboration with BTS. In 2021, she joined the group for a remix of their Billboard Hot 100 hit Butter, which they performed together at BTS' Los Angeles concert that November. Megan previously expressed her desire to work with BTS. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said that she was thrilled when the K-pop group reached out for the Butter remix.

She said, "I love BTS, and I was telling my manager, 'I really want to do a song with BTS, I don't know what I can do or what we're going to do. Around that the same time, they wound up reaching out to me and asking me to do the Butter remix. So, I was like, 'Oh my God.'"