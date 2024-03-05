This Happened: Aamir Khan And Darsheel Safary Reunited

Aamir Khan with Darsheel. (courtesy: dsafary)

Darsheel Safary, star of Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, shared a picture collage with the superstar on his Instagram profile. The first picture happens to be from the 2007 film, while the second shot is from the duo's new collaboration (more details awaited). Darsheel captioned his post, "Booommmmm! 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? Absolutely. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the big reveal. 4 days to go." He added the hashtags #Reunited, #Throwback, #ThankYouMentor, #AdventureAwaits and #StayTuned.

The Internet was super thrilled to witness this reunion of the actors after 16 years. An Instagram user wrote, "No way I feel so old now." Another one asked, "Sitare Zamin Par....I guess?" Another comment read, Wait what...Nostalgia hitting hard." Another comment read, "Wohoo...super excited." Another Instagram user added, "This will be the best and most exciting reunion."

On Tuesday, Darsheel Safary shared a set of pictures of Aamir Khan and wrote, "It is Aamir's multiverse, and we're all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor."

A Taare Zameen Par reunion recently took place at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Mumbai in January this year. Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel's mom in the film, shared photos with him on Instagram and she wrote, "Swipe to see what happens 15 years down."

Darsheel Safary is best-known for starring in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, in which he played the role of a dyslexic student. He later featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.