This Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Actress 'Would Love To Do Bollywood Films'

Actress Claudia Kim says she would love to crossover and explore the world of Bollywood one day.
"I have lots of friends working in the industry. I would love to do Bollywood films... Who knows where life will take you," Kim told IANS.
"I really feel that there are no boundaries anymore. I have friends like Zhu Zhu from China who did an Indian film (Tubelight). Bollywood is a huge industry that I am dreaming of and crossover is for everybody," she added.
Kim has been part of big films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower and Warner Bros Pictures' project Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
The actress doesn't believe in planning her life.
"Planning is good but in life you can't plan anything. I spent three years just thinking about whether I can do this (acting) for life. And what is my life goal and plan? And I came to a conclusion that nobody can decide on that."
