This Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Actress 'Would Love To Do Bollywood Films'

Claudia Kim in a still from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Claudia Kim says she would love to crossover and explore the world of Bollywood one day.

"I have lots of friends working in the industry. I would love to do Bollywood films... Who knows where life will take you," Kim told IANS.

"I really feel that there are no boundaries anymore. I have friends like Zhu Zhu from China who did an Indian film (Tubelight). Bollywood is a huge industry that I am dreaming of and crossover is for everybody," she added.

Kim has been part of big films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower and Warner Bros Pictures' project Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The actress doesn't believe in planning her life.

"Planning is good but in life you can't plan anything. I spent three years just thinking about whether I can do this (acting) for life. And what is my life goal and plan? And I came to a conclusion that nobody can decide on that."