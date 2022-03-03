'This COVID Fatigue Is Properly Real': Shruti Haasan Vs Coronavirus

Shruti Haasan's COVID diaries (Courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan tested COVID positive last week and today, she shared how she is coping with the virus. On Thursday, the Bestseller actress announced that she is "happy and grateful" while she heals. She shared her photos online with a cup of tea in her hand. Shruti Haasan captioned the photos as "Happy and grateful while I heal!! I'm a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok ... I hope! This covid fatigue is properly real, vitamins, water good thoughts, and a dose of being that b will get you through anything it seems. Checking in to say thank you for all your love and I'm sending you mine, my friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family. So much yummy khaana and love and pampering-Ps - I didn't realise my hair is so frizzy .. also, what should I expect post covid? Dos and don'ts?? Lemme know xo."

Here's Shruti Haasan's latest post:

On February 27, Shruti Haasan had announced that she has tested COVID positive. Her note had read, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is currently seen in Bestseller, which was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. The film is shot in Kannada and Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.