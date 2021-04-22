This Actress Posted The Ultimate 'No-Filter' Pic Of Herself, Acne And All

Nusrat Jahan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nusratchirps )

Highlights "Life isn't perfect... how can our skin be?" wrote the actress

"Not fake," she wrote in the caption

"Beautiful inside and out," she added

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan enlightened us with a "unique women rule" on Thursday. Her words of wisdom - "Life isn't perfect, how can our skin be?" - and we totally agree with her. Nusrat posted a "no-filter" photograph of herself with a zit and acne on her cheek to prove her point on Instagram and she looks beautiful in it. She can be seen sporting a black and white outfit in the picture, sharing which she wrote that all sorts of skin "imperfections," be it tanned skin or breakouts, "create our uniqueness." Her caption read: "Life isn't perfect... how can our skin be? Tanned, breakouts or imperfections all of it creates our uniqueness... #nofilter #notfake #uniquewomenrule #beautifulinsideandout."

See Nusrat Jahan's post here:

Nusrat Jahan's Instagram feed proves that she's beautiful inside and out. She is the "queen of her own world" in this album:

Also, Nusrat is "too glam to give a damn":

Nusrat is married to businessman Nikhil Jain and the couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in June this year. On their first anniversary, Nusrat wished her husband with a loved-up note: "You are my today and all of my tomorrow, I will always love you with all my heart coz real love stories never have endings! Happy anniversary, love."

Nusrat Jahan is known for her work in Bengali cinema. She has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in films like Zulfiqar, Har Har Byomkesh, Ami Je Ke Tomar, Asur and Kelor Kirti.

She joined politics in 2019 and won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket that year.