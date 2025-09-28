<i>They Call Him OG</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Pawan Kalyan's Film - Rs 150 Crore

Pawan Kalyan's latest release, They Call Him OG, has stormed the box office, with Sujeeth's action drama crossing the Rs 120 crore mark in just two days.

What's Happening

The film, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan, has already become the actor's highest-grossing film so far.

As per Sacnilk, OG collected an estimated Rs 18.50 crore nett in India on Saturday, taking its domestic total to Rs 122 crore.

The film earned Rs 21 crore from premieres alone, where tickets were priced at Rs 1,000 in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 800 in Telangana, with higher-than-usual rates in other regions as well.

The film opened on Friday with Rs 63.75 crore nett.

Despite a nearly 70 per cent dip on Saturday, the worldwide total from two days and premieres stood at Rs 171 crore.

Most of the earnings have come from Telugu-speaking regions, while Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions recorded moderate business.

The film's occupancy in Telugu markets on Saturday was 42.08 per cent.

Background

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster pulled back into the underworld.

Emraan Hashmi, in his Telugu debut, plays the antagonist Omi Bhau. The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj, with music by Thaman S.