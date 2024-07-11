The White Lotus Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Pregnancy: 'My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's Kid'

Alexandra Daddario shared this image. (courtesy: alexandradaddario)

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario is expecting her first child with husband and film producer Andrew Form. Alexandra Daddario, who featured as the cover girl for Vogue magazine, shared her baby bump picture from the shoot and she wrote in the caption in an Instagram post, "Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids." In the comments section, Emily In Paris star Lilly Collins wrote, "Eeeeeeek so happy for you both." Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child. Hailey and Justin Bieber also announced their pregnancy this year.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress said, "I feel like now that I'm pregnant and it's all successful and everything's healthy, I shouldn't complain." Alexandra revealed that she managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for almost six months.

She added that she shot for Mayfair Witches while she was pregnant. "I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after, By week five, I was like, There's no way I'm going to be able to hide this," said Alexandra. She added, "I was like, If I tell my job that I'm pregnant, I'm going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace."

Alexandra Daddario is best known for starring in Percy Jackson film series, Hall Pass Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas, Baywatch and We Summon the Darkness. She has also starred in the web-series Mayfair Witches and The White Lotus, for which she got an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.