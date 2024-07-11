Alexandra Daddario Made A Striped Bump-Baring Shirt Look Like The Coolest Pregnancy Reveal Accessory

White Lotus Star Alexandra Daddario's breezy pregnancy reveal OOTD is your wardrobe staple too

It is a merry time for White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and her husband Andrew Form as they are all set to embrace parenthood. Congratulations are in order for them as they are about to welcome their first child. She shared a picture from her Vogue shoot on Instagram where she was seen flaunting her baby bump beautifully in white striped shorts and a shirt. She wrote, " Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids." Recently, in an interview with Vogue, the actress said, "I feel like now that I'm pregnant and it's all successful and everything's healthy, I shouldn't complain." She further said, "I'm finally embracing it. I can show it off." She also shared about hiding the news for a while and said, "I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after. By week five, I was like, There's no way I'm going to be able to hide this.”

In another picture, she was yet again seen showing off her baby bump in a cute orange cardigan that was buttoned up from the top. Her pregnancy glow just added to her radiance.

Seems like the actress is nailing maternity fashion like no one else. In another picture, she served monochrome magic in the most minimal way. She slipped into a white maxi dress to make maternity style look all the more chic. Her effortless dressing game looked perfect.

