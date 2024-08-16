Advertisement

The Greatest Of All Time New Poster: Vijay Is A Man On A Mission. Beware

Greatest Of All Time will hit the big screens on September 5

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>The Greatest Of All Time</i> New Poster: Vijay Is A Man On A Mission. Beware
Vijay shared this image. (courtesy: thalapathyvijay)
New Delhi:

For all Vijay fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming film Greatest Of All Time, we have an exciting update. The makers will be releasing the movie's trailer on Saturday, August 17, at 5 PM. The South superstar himself announced this by sharing a poster of the film on Instagram. The poster, dominated by red hues, features Vijay holding a gun while dressed in a formal outfit. Behind him, the text reads, "Trailer from Aug. 17 at 5 PM." Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Greatest Of All Time is set to hit the big screens on September 5. Check out the star's post below:

About a week ago, Vijay shared another exciting update regarding Greatest Of All Time. He announced that the film will be available in IMAX theatres. “Experience #TheGreatestOfAllTime in IMAX from Sept 5th,” he wrote. In the accompanying poster, Vijay is seen looking upwards. 

On Vijay's 50th birthday in June, the makers of Greatest Of All Time released the song China China Kangal. This AI-generated track features vocals by Vijay himself, along with the late singer Raja Bhavatharini. Raja Bhavatharini, who passed away at the age of 47 in January this year, was the daughter of the legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilaiyaraaja's son.

In case you have not already checked out, below is the song dropped by the creators on YouTube:

Earlier, in an interview with GalattaGreatest of All Time's stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan, talked about the “jolly” atmosphere on the film's set. He said, "The atmosphere on the sets is always jolly. Everything is clear. Be it the shot divisions or shooting with the artists, everything is well-organized. The film is technically strong and the producer is spending a lot. We've shot five action sequences and there's more. The film will have emotions and mass, and will be an entertainer. Vijay will be superb and looking cute. He has a certain screen presence. Whenever we shot something, we'd be at awe looking at him." 

Greatest Of All Time also features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth and Ajmal. The movie has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vijay, Greatest Of All Time, Venkat Prabhu
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Namrata Shirodkar Visits Tirupati Temple With Sister Shilpa, Son Gautam And Daughter Sitara
<i>The Greatest Of All Time</i> New Poster: Vijay Is A Man On A Mission. Beware
<i>Kantara</i> Star Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor At 70th National Awards
Next Article
Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor At 70th National Awards