The Teaser Of Naach Meri Rani, Featuring Nora Fatehi And Guru Randhawa Is Out Now

After massive anticipation, the teaser of Bhushan Kumar's Naach Meri Rani is finally out. T-Series brings the dynamite combination of pop sensation Guru Randhawa and the gorgeous Nora Fatehi on screen together for the very first time. The cutting edge, futuristic music video conceptualized and created by team Retrophilis and choreographed by Bosco Martis, is a first of its kind visual spectacle.

In the teaser fans finally get a glimpse of Nora's robotic look in the song, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. A state of the art gaming platform has been explored for the first time in an end to end production and the results are for all to see in the exciting teaser of the song.

With great music by Guru Randhawa and Tanishk Bagchi, a fantastic novel music video, the scintillating Nora Fatehi doing what she does best - you don't want to miss this one. Naach Meri Rani will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on October 20.

