<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i> Actor Gavin Casalegno Marries Girlfriend Cheyanne King: "Forever Captivated By You"

Gavin Casalegno, best known for his role as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty, is now married. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old actor surprised fans by announcing his marriage to girlfriend Cheyanne King. The couple shared the big news on Instagram by posting a series of pictures from their intimate outdoor wedding ceremony. "Forever captivated by you," Gavin Casalegno captioned the post.

Their wedding, held atop scenic rolling hills, featured a breathtaking floral arch as the backdrop. The bride looked stunning in a strapless white gown with lace sleeves. She accessorised her look with a large gold crucifix necklace. Gavin, on the other hand, sported a black tuxedo.

The couple's sudden wedding announcement took many by surprise, with fans expressing their shock over the actor's private relationship and quick wedding. Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "Okay hard launch !!!!!" while another wrote, "Shockkkkkk." Some followers were equally surprised, questioning, "Since when was he engaged?"

The couple had managed to keep their relationship largely private, with Cheyanne only appearing in the actor's posts in recent months. Prior to Cheyanne, Gavin was in a six-year relationship with model Larsen Thompson, which ended in August 2022.

Cheyanne has now updated her IG bio to Cheyanne Casalegno. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Baylor University with a nursing degree and currently works as a nurse.