The Simmba Effect: Flash Mob In New York Dance To Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan's Aankh Marey. Video Is Viral

Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan in Aankh Marey (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The flash mob performed to cheers from the crowd The Aankh Marey song has been reprised for Simmba Simmba released on Friday

Aankh Marey song, from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba, was performed in the US by a flash mob to cheers from the crowd. Dancers from New York-based Bollywood Axion NYC gathered near Times Square and danced to Aankh Marey and we must say, the group was spectacular and matched the steps just perfectly. The video was shared by the group on their YouTube page earlier this week and went crazy viral in no time. The Aankh Marey song has been reprised for Simmba, which released today. It was originally picturised on actors Arshad Warsi and Simran Bagga for their 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne.

Take a look at the performance of the flash mob here.

Here's Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's rocking dance on Aankh Marey.

In Aankh Marey 2.0, Arshad Warsi also makes an appearance, along with his Golmaal colleagues like Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade. Simmba's Aankh Marey rocked the chartbusters soon after it released.

Simmba released to mixed reviews today. It is directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a corrupt cop Sangram Bhalerao, who transforms after a life-altering event. Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest.

Of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan earlier said, "The film is addressing the issue and that is my favourite part in the film. In a Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film, the audience is going to expect high energy, entertainment and flying cars. Yes, those elements are there but then it comes to the real social message."

Simmba also stars actors like Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana.