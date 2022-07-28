The Russo Brothers Were Asked To Pick Between Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone As The New Captain Marvel. Their Reply

Priyanka Chopra(L) and Deepika Padukone(R). (courtesy: priyankachopra) (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Have you ever imagined which Indian actress can play the role of Captain Marvel? Well, you might have your guesses, but the Russo brothers - Anthony and Joseph Russo, surely know which actress would be perfect for this role. The Russo brothers, who were recently in India to promote The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evan and Dhanush, were asked to choose between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone for a new Captain Marvel and without giving a second thought, they picked Priyanka. In a viral video (from the recent press conference held in India), the director duo said, "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a series, Citadel."

For those who don't know, the Russo brothers are producing Priyanka Chopra's upcoming web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden and Roland Moller. The science fiction drama will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. A few weeks ago, Priyanka announced the wrap of the series on her Instagram handle. Sharing a video, the actress captioned it as: "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel". Check out the post below:

Coming back to Captain Marvel, the Russo brothers directed a mid-credits scene in the movie. The Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson was featured in the superhero universe. It is the first standalone female franchise in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several films in her kitty - Jee Le Zaraa and It's All Coming Back to Me.