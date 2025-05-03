<i>The Royals</i>: Ishaan Khatter Drops <i>Adayein Teri's</i> BTS Clip, Hints At Reunion With Nora Fatehi

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi's song Adayein Teri is now available. The track is part of the upcoming Netflix series The Royals. The Royals, featuring a star-studded cast, premieres on May 9, 2025.

Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi's dance number Adayein Teri has been receiving much love from fans. The song, unveiled on Thursday (May 1), is a part of the highly anticipated Netflix series The Royals.

Amid the buzz surrounding the newly released track, Ishaan Khatter has made a humble request to Nora Fatehi. The actor has dropped a BTS video featuring their dance rehearsal on Instagram.

In his caption, Ishaan wished to team up with Nora again for more electrifying dance numbers in the future.

Ishaan Khatter's side note read, “This is the 1st take we did together for this section, uncut!! Nora, we need to pledge to dance more together. The Royals has been a long time coming and many surprises like this are waiting for you in the show. Tune in on 9th May.”

The actor also gave a shoutout to the choreographers.

He wrote, “Choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Shoutout to Sneha (will share our BTS of coming up with those last sections together).”

Nora Fatehi had the sweetest reply to Ishaan Khatter.

She said, “OMG look at us!!!!! You have no idea how it feels to be able to perform with another artist who understands the nuances of performance and dance! The devil is in the details!!!! It looks like a dream! This was such a pleasure, we need the filmmakers to give us more! I can only imagine the magic we can create! This is just the tip of the iceberg! Thank you for being so amazing!”

The Royals, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, also features Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Pandey, Milind Soman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Alyy Khan, and Vihaan Samat. The project is bankrolled under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications.

Last month, the makers unveiled the trailer of The Royals. The show is about the royal family of Morpur. While Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a polo-playing 'prince', Bhumi Pednekar essays the character of an over-ambitious entrepreneur.

The Royals will premiere on Netflix, on May 9, 2025.