<i>The Royals</i>: Ishaan Khatter And Bhumi Pednekar's Upcoming Series To Release On This Date

The first look of The Royals which was shared by Netflix, earlier this year, screamed royalty. And rightfully so with its lavish sets, glamorous wardrobes, and a mysterious plot waiting to be unfolded.

Netflix announced today that The Royals will be streaming on Netflix from May 9, 2025.

They shared a poster of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in an intimate embrace, and captioned it, "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari. Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out on 9 May, only on Netflix."

Ishaan Khatter will be essaying the character of Aviraj Singh, Maharaja of Morpur, in The Royals. Life takes a turn when he meets Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), who is the CEO of a startup. The first teaser laid the foundation of an enemies-turned-lovers premise.

The IMDB synopsis read, "Follows the clash between an entitled prince and a tech startup entrepreneur, exploring their opposing worlds and interactions amid a contemporary fairy tale setting."

The Royals also has Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and Vihaan Samat in pivotal roles, and it marks Bhumi's OTT Series debut. The show has been directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

While Ishaan Khatter was last seen in The Perfect Couple on Netflix, which was his Hollywood debut. Also, recently Ishaan achieved another milestone as his film Homebound with Janhvi Kapoor was selected for the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.