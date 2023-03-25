The ROFL Reason Ajay Devgn Thinks Naatu Naatu Won An Oscar Because Of Him. BRB, Still Laughing

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his film Bholaa, recently appeared as a guest on Kapil Sharma's chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, along with co-star Tabu. During his appearance on the show, host Kapil Sharma congratulated Ajay on the RRR song Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar. It won the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. FYI, Ajay Devgn appeared in a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Kapil congratulated him, to which Ajay Devgn jokingly replied that it won because he was not in the song. Ajay said, "RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai, wo meri wajah se mila hai (RRR has won an Oscar because of me)." He added, "Agar maine uss gaane mein naach diya hota toh (What if I had danced in the song)?" LOL. Naatu Naatu video features Ram Charan and Jr NTR impeccably dancing together.

Check out the video here:

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani, defeated the likes of Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the Best Original Song Oscar.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the actor had an impressive 2022 professionally. He starred in the smash hit Drishyam 2. He also featured in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also won the Best Actor National Award for the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He also starred in Thank God, Runway 34 last year.

The actor awaits the release of Bholaa, in which he co-stars with Tabu. The film is slated to release on March 30 in theatres.