The One Where Alia Bhatt Can't Take Her Eyes Off Husband Ranbir Kapoor. Bonus- Kareena's Pic With Dad Randhir Kapoor

Aadar Jain married his girlfriend Alekha Advani on Friday. Several photos from the couple's mehendi ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one picture, Ranbir is seen laughing joyfully, while his wife, Alia, gazes at him with love. Another adorable moment features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor getting mehendi applied on their hands.

The photos also show a lively dance performance by Ranbir, Aadar, and Rima Jain to the hit song Kajra Re, as well as an energetic performance by Kareena and Alekha to Tareefan. One of the snaps also features Kareena posing with her father Randhir Kapoor.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda among others.

Aadar and Alekha began dating in 2023. The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year.