The Lies Within Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Pregnancy, Reveals She Got Married In May

Lee Yoo Young shared this image. (courtesy: leeyooyoung)

South Korean actress Lee Yoo Young recently unveiled a secret chapter of her life that had been kept under wraps until now. The actress revealed that she got married in May this year and is now expecting her first child. However, Lee Yoo Young didn't share any details about her husband. Her agency Ace Factory confirmed the news and said, "First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has been watching and supporting Lee Yoo Young's activities."

The agency's statement further read, "We would like to deliver the marriage news of Lee Yoo Young. Lee Yoo Young registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May of this year, and they have officially become a married couple."

"The two, who became a married couple based on deep affection and trust for each other, will become parents this coming September. As the date is approaching, there are no plans for a separate wedding ceremony at this time. We would appreciate your warm interest and congratulatory messages for Lee Yoo Young, who will embark on a new chapter in her life both as a wife and a mother," the statement concluded.

On the work front, Lee Yoo Young has appeared in several films such as Diva, Marionette and Perhaps Love. Aside from this, she also starred in several K-dramas including You Drive Me Crazy, Your Honor and Insider over the years. She was last seen in Dare To Love Me.