40 Years After The Karate Kid, Here’s What Happened To The Original Cast

More than four decades after The Karate Kid first arrived in theatres, the beloved film continues to hold a special place in pop culture. Released in 1984, the movie introduced audiences to an inspiring story of friendship, determination and martial arts, while giving fans unforgettable moments that are still remembered today.

The film's success led to several sequels throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Years later, the story found a new generation of fans through the hit series Cobra Kai. The franchise also received a remake in 2010 starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.

Some actors returned to their famous roles in later projects, while others chose different paths. Sadly, a few of the stars are no longer with us. Here's a look at where the original Karate Kid cast members are today

Ralph Macchio

After finding success with The Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio went on to appear in other well known films, including The Outsiders and My Cousin Vinny. Over the years, he also made guest appearances on several television shows, but one of his most memorable roles was How I Met Your Mother. Macchio later appeared in popular series such as Ugly Betty and Psych, and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2011.

In 2022, he released his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.

Pat Morita

Pat Morita earned praise for playing Daniel's mentor, Kesuke Miyagi, in The Karate Kid. His performance even received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Following the success of the film series, Morita appeared in Baywatch and The Hughleys. Many fans also remember him as the voice of the Emperor in 1998 animated film Mulan.

Morita passed away in 2005 at the age of 73 due to kidney failure. Although he did not appear in Cobra Kai, the character of Miyagi remains an important part of the franchise. His teachings and defensive techniques continue to influence the story.

William Zabka

William Zabka had no martial arts training before being cast as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid. After the movie, he developed an interest in martial arts and later earned a green belt in Tang Soo Do. Beyond acting, Zabka also explored directing and worked on music videos, including No More Kings' Sweep the Leg and Rascal Flatts' Why Wait.

Over the years, he appeared in television and film projects, including How I Met Your Mother, where his character was treated as a hero by Barney Stinson. The show also reunited him with Ralph Macchio, which gave fans of The Karate Kid a fun moment of their famous rivalry.

Elisabeth Shue

Elisabeth Shue played Ali Mills, Daniel LaRusso's love interest in The Karate Kid. After the film's success, she built a strong career and her most praised performance was in Leaving Las Vegas, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

She narrated Tuck Everlasting in 2002 and later appeared as herself in Hamlet 2 in 2008. Her film credits also include Battle of the Sexes, Death Wish and Greyhound. On television, she played Julie Finlay on CSI for four seasons and appeared as Madelyn Stillwell in The Boys. Fans of The Karate Kid franchise were also happy to see her return in the third season of Cobra Kai.

Martin Kove

Martin Kove became well known for playing John Kreese, the tough head instructor of Cobra Kai, in The Karate Kid. He later returned as the character in the film's sequels. Kove later appeared in a variety of action and thriller projects. He also brought back Kreese for a guest appearance on Tosh.0. In 2021, Kove competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

When Cobra Kai premiered, Kove initially returned in a guest role during the first season, but his character became a key part of the story and he was later promoted to the main cast. Through the series, Kove once again introduced Kreese to a new generation of viewers while continuing the character's rivalry with the other figures from The Karate Kid universe.