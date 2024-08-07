The Internet To Nitesh Tiwari After Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Triumph: "It's Time To Make <i>Dangal 2</i>"

Following Vinesh Phogat's spectacular win in the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics, social media has been abuzz with calls for a feature film on Vinesh Phogat's inspirational journey. Vinesh Phogat made history by clinching victory in the women's wrestling 50kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, propelling her to the finals and making her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. As news of her achievement spread, the hashtag #Dangal began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans urging for a sequel to the 2016 hit film Dangal directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan.

Vinesh Phogat's decisive 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez has sparked a nationwide wave of admiration and calls for her story to be told on the big screen. One user wrote, "Hello Nitesh Tiwari Sir Dangal 2 ki Script ready Karo.....Jaldi."

One enthusiastic user wrote, "Dangal 2: I'm so seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because 'the movie isn't announced yet, the cast hasn't been finalized, the crew not allotted,' but I'm simply too seated."

Another user shared a montage of Vinesh from the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics, captioning it, "It's time for Dangal 2."

Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal remains Bollywood's highest-grossing film, earning over Rs 2000 crore globally. The film depicts the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, portrayed by Aamir Khan, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. The cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as the adult Phogat sisters, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as their younger selves, and Sakshi Tanwar as their mother.

Vinesh Phogat's journey to the final has been nothing short of extraordinary. She began with a stunning victory over world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, followed by a narrow win against Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals. Despite facing controversies in recent years, Phogat's performance at the Paris Olympics has been trailblazing and inspiring.

Her monumental achievement has ignited hopes for a cinematic tribute to her remarkable journey. The anticipation for Dangal 2 reflects the nation's admiration for her resilience and determination.