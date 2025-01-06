The Internet Thinks Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged. Courtesy: Actress's Diamond Ring Worth $200K

Zendaya recently sparked engagement rumours at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards, after appearing on the red carpet with a diamond ring on her left hand. The actress, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Challengers, stunned in a custom burnt orange satin gown by Louis Vuitton paired with matching pointed-toe pumps.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya accessorised the ensemble with a choker necklace and high-end Bulgari jewellery, including a platinum High Jewelry necklace featuring an oval paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, a matching ring and diamond stud earrings. But it wasn't the Bulgari pieces that had fans talking - many noticed a potential engagement ring on her left ring finger.

The ring, which appeared to be a large cushion-cut diamond set east-west on a thin gold band, sent fans into speculation mode, with many commenting on social media: "Is that an engagement ring?" One Instagram user shared, "The ring." While a fan wrote, "Is Zendaya engaged?," another one commented, "She just soft-launched her engagement."It reportedly costs around $200K (Rs 1.71 Crore).

zendaya with a diamond ring on THAT finger omg… pic.twitter.com/1f6toDxW81 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 6, 2025

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been romantically linked since 2021. The couple first worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

In a recent interview, Tom Holland explained why he and Zendaya don't walk the red carpet together. The actor, who skipped the 2025 Golden Globes, told Men's Health in an interview for the January-February 2025 cover that he prefers to let Zendaya have her spotlight, saying, "Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."

On the work front, the couple is set to star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, slated for release in 2026, alongside Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.



