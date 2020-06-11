The Internet Is All Hearts For Meezaan Jaaferi's Throwback Pic

Meezaan Jaaferi shared this image. (Image courtesy: meezaanj)

Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Meezaan Jaaferi shared a picture from his childhood days and cute can't even begin to describe it. The 24-year-old actor shared a photograph, in which he can be seen sitting in a tricycle. Dressed in a black t-shirt and a pair of shorts, little Meezaan can be seen posing for the camera. He captioned the post: "Riding dirty since '95." Meezaan's Instafam loved his post. "Baby Meezaan was such a squishball," wrote an Instagram user. "OMG! Adorbs," read another comment. "Cute," added another.

Meezaan frequently shares videos from his in-house jam sessions on Instagram. Last week, he shared this video and captioned it: "Its Friday! Time for a new cover as promised. Here's Jeena Jeena by Atif Aslam."

Before that, he did the cover of Arijit Singh's song Khamoshiyan. He wrote: "This week's cover is one of my favorite tracks by Arijit Singh."

Last month, Meezan posted a picture of himself, juxtaposed with a throwback picture of his father Jaaved Jaaferi and wrote: "Jaaved Jaaferi sent me the first image. I replied with the second." He added the hashtag #likefatherlikeson.

Meezaan Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in the film Malaal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had also produced the film, in an interview earlier, told PTI: "Four years ago, Sharmin was assistant on Bajirao Mastani and I said bring someone for costume trial and she got Meezaan. When he entered, I was like a star has arrived... It is two years of hardwork and tolerating me. They are very strong kids."