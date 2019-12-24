The Ghost Stories Premiere Scared Janhvi Kapoor But Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Not So Much

Janhvi Kapoor was clearly uncomfortable around the spooky decor. Ananya Panday was least perturbed by the spooky dolls

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday at the premiere of Ghost Stories

  • 'Ghost Stories' will be available on Netflix January 1 onwards
  • The 'Lust Stories' makers have returned with 'Ghost Stories'
  • The series also stars Sobhita, Mrunal, Gulshan Devaiah
Boo! Halloween went by in October but the Ghost Stories premiere in Mumbai gave us major spooky chills on Monday. The makers of Netflix's Lust Stories - Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar - are back with a horror series on the streaming platform and they hosted the premiere of the Ghost Stories Monday evening. Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah and Mrunal Thakur star as the protagonists of four short stories directed by Zoya, Anurag, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar respectively. All four of the Ghost Stories joined their directors at the premiere of Ghost Stories.

Janhvi Kapoor, clearly uncomfortable around the spooky decor at the theatre venue, posed for a photo-op. Janhvi was stunning in a white ensemble.

Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in white. Sobhita also greeted Mrunal with a tight hug, who appeared rather animated for reasons unknown. That's Gulshan Devaiah greeting Sacred Games actress Surveen Chawla.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee roped in the entire team of Ghost Stories for a photoshoot.

Ananya Panday was least perturbed by the spooky dolls that greeted her the moment she walked into the venue. She roped in her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan for a photo. Ishaan Khatter knows just how to have fun anywhere.

Also present at the Ghost Stories screening were Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait and Huma Qureshi, who headlined the Netflix series Leila. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi made a couple entry to the premiere venue.

Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and Harshvardhan Kapoor was also spotted at the Ghost Stories premiere.

Ghost Stories releases on Netflix on January 1. Get ready to be spooked.

