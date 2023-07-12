The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee Shares Pics From London Holiday

Manoj Bajpayee with his family. (courtesy: bajpayee.manoj)

Manoj Bajpayee shared pictures from his London holiday and they are all things nice. Manoj Bajpayee is holidaying there with his wife Shabana Raza and their daughter Ava Nayla. During their trip, the family went on a Warner Bros. Studio's tour and saw the 'Making of Harry Potter', they visited the Madame Tussauds museum, explored the local eateries, strolled on the streets and curated pictures for Manoj Bajpayee's Instafam. The actor captioned the post, "Seeing London through the eyes of a 12-year-old has been so much fun! I've been here many times, but this is my first time as a tourist. We're walking a minimum of 10 km every day, mapping out every nook and corner. #FamilyVacation."

In the comments section of Manoj Bajpayee's post, a lot of comments were about him being a family man IRL. He famously starred in the series The Family Man. "Srikant Tiwari on holiday," wrote a user. "He is our Srikant Tiwari," added another. A third added, "Happy family vacation..." Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur commented, "Amazing...enjoy London...Am here too." Rohit Roy commented "Reminds me of our travels with Kiara (his daughter)." Manoj Bajpayee replied to his comment, "Some unforgettable moments."

See Manoj Bajpayee's post here:

Manoj Bajpayee has featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh among many others. The actor is the recipient of 3 National Film Awards for his performances in the 1999 film Satya (for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Award), a special jury National Award for Pinjar (2003) and much recently for his performance in Bhonsle.

Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released projects include the web-series The Family Man season 2, Ray, Dial 100 and Silence... Can You Hear It?. His 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and Cleveland International Film Festival, released on OTT platform last year. This year, he featured in Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, both opened to stellar reviews.