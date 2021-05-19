The Family Man 2 Trailer Got 10/10 From Naga Chaitanya, Courtesy Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Fan alert! The trailer of Amazon Prime web series The Family Man 2 scored a complete 10 on 10 from south superstar Naga Chaitanya. For the uninitiated, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is married to Naga Chaitanya, makes her digital debut with the web show. Sharing the trailer on Tuesday morning, Naga Chaitanya gave a huge shout-out to the entire team of the show and tweeted: "Love it, 10/10." Samantha, known for her signature sense of humour, asked her husband for some clarity: "The trailer or me?" she replied. The Family Man 2 not only marks Samantha's web debut but also is her first Hindi project. She has been cast as the main antagonist - a terrorist named Raji - in the show.

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's tweet exchange here:

10/10 the trailer or me ❤️ https://t.co/6ACYxQMpdt — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 19, 2021

Watch the trailer of The Family Man 2 here. "Hope you like," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu while sharing it.

A day before The Family Man 2 trailer released, Naga Chaitanya had tweeted: "Finally! It's about time."The Family Man 2 was earlier supposed to premiere in February but was delayed due to the pandemic. The shooting of the second season finally concluded in March. The second season has booked June 4 as the premiere date on Amazon Prime.

Finally !! It's about time https://t.co/dN2b8ojZUd — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 18, 2021

In The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari - the titular family man, missing the thrill of his undercover job and grappling with family issues. The series is created and director by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.