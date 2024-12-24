Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's <i>Border 2</i> Goes On Floors, Set To Release On January 23, 2026

Good news for Sunny Deol fans. The actor's upcoming film Border 2 began production on Tuesday. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. It serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic Border.

The makers have shared a picture of the clapboard from the set on Instagram and also announced the release date of Border 2 - January 23, 2026.

Sharing the exciting update, the makers wrote, "The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: Border 2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!"

Border 2 is set against a backdrop of "patriotism and courage" and promises to deliver "unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth", reported PTI.

Back in September, Sunny Deol announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film. He wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, Border 2."

Filmmaker JP Dutta, director of the original film, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the project under the banner of T-Series.

Based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, Border originally featured Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee were also part of the film.