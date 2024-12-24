Did Varun Dhawan Flirt With Kiara Advani And Alia Bhatt? "In Good Fun," He Clarifies

Varun Dhawan is currently promoting the action thriller Baby John, but he revisited his romcom days in a recent podcast. Speaking about his dynamics with his female co-stars, he opened up about two incidents, with Kiara Advani And Alia Bhatt, which led to allegations that he crossed the lines with them.

First, Kiara. The actor responded to the viral video from their photoshoot, where he planted an impromptu kiss on Kiara's cheek, taking her by surprise. So what really happened during the photoshoot?

"I'm glad you asked me this. It was planned," he clarified.

"Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that," he disclosed.

But why was Kiara so taken aback by the kiss? Varun credited it to her acting acting skills. "She's a good actress. It was completely planned. I'll admit when things weren't planned," he remarked.

Not just that, he also once pushed Kiara into a pool even as she asked him not to. "That I did on purpose. It was all in good fun. It wasn't planned. That's just my nature, I guess," he reacted.

Coming to Alia Bhatt, during a live event, Varun had touched her belly inappropriately, which led him to face a lot of criticism online. What did he have to say about that?

"I did it in fun. It wasn't flirting. We're friends," he shared.

In the same podcast, Varun said, "Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman... I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Baby John, which release on December 26. Directed by Kalees and backed by Atlee, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Jackie Shroff and also Salman Khan in a cameo role.

