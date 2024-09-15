<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Next Stop For Kareena Kapoor's Film Rs 5 Crore

The Buckingham Murders, led by Kareena Kapoor, arrived in theatres on Friday, September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the mystery thriller has made a decent start at the ticket window. On day 2, the film earned Rs. 1.90 crore in the domestic market, according to a report by Sacnilk. The plot revolves around a grieving female cop who moves to another town after her child is murdered and finds herself investigating the disappearance case of a missing kid. Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen and Ash Tandon also play key roles in the film. The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer. The movie has been jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan under their banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

On September 6, the makers of The Buckingham Murders sparked excitement among movie buffs by dropping a new poster of the film on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor sports a grim expression with her face partially turned towards the camera. “The thrilling chase for the truth is about to begin with Detective Bhamra! Just one week to solve” read the side note. The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena's third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor after Veere Di Wedding and Crew.

Kareena Kapoor portrays the character of Jasmeet Bhamra aka Jass in The Buckingham Murders. On September 3, the actress attended the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai where she revealed what connected her to the role of Jass. She said, “I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes – her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important. I think that is what connected me to the character... Somehow this just had so much soul in it that I felt that this was the right time for me to feel this character and to play it."

The Buckingham Murders has been released in two versions: one in Hinglish and the other in Hindi dubbed version.