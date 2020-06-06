The Breathtaking View From Anushka Sharma's Mumbai Apartment. See Pic

Anushka Sharma shared this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Wondering what's keeping Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma busy these days? We think it's all those photoshoots at the sun-lit corners of her Mumbai apartment. The 32-year-old actress has been sharing glimpses of her in-house photoshoot as "sunlight corner" appreciation posts and on Saturday, she added one more to the list. Anushka shared a stunning photo, with an even more stunning view of the Mumbai sky posing as the perfect backdrop. "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots," she captioned her photo. Anushka smiling ear-to-ear in the photo, has her husband Virat Kohli smitten. Virat painted Anushka's Instagram with the red heart and heart-eyed emojis. Here, take a look at Anushka's post and Virat's comment below:

By the "I told you" post, Anushka was actually referring to this photo of hers with a colourful background, which she had captioned: "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home". "Gorgeous," Virat had commented.

There are plenty of glimpses of Anushka and Virat's Mumbai residence on Instagram, in posts shared by the couple. Here are just a few of them.

Anushka Sharma recently produced the Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, which opened to much critical acclaim. In a statement, she had said: "I'm overwhelmed with the love and adulation that audiences and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content. In today's day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and Karnesh and I, at Clean Slate Films, have always looked to give audiences something that they might have never seen before." Anushka was last seen in 2018 movie Zero.