The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024: Full List Of Nominees Out

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 marks its 6th anniversary this year, following its initial launch in 2019 to promote the growth of the Asian content industry. This year, the awards received a total of 201 submissions from 16 countries. After a thorough evaluation by 12 preliminary judges from around the world, 41 works from 10 countries have been selected as the final nominees in 11 competitive categories.

The final winners will be determined by seven international jurors, including Hidetoshi Nishijima, Alice Ko, Baek Mi Kyoung, An Eunmi, Matsuba Naohiko, Max Michael and Ellen Y.D. Kim.

Take a look at the nominees:

Best Creative: Blossoms Shanghai, Cigarette Girl, Daily Dose of Sunshine, ENIGMA, A Killer Paradox and VIVANT

Best OTT Original: Boyhood, Death's Game, The Double, GG Precinct: Season 1, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Uncle Samsik

Best Asian Contents: 1286, Imperfect Us, Imperfect Victim, The Last Bout, SHUT UP and To the Wonder

Best Reality & Variety: 2 Faces, The Community: Tensions Under The Roof, Earth Arcade's Vroom Vroom, Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook, Jinny's Kitchen 2 and Wedding.con

Best Director: Alisher UTEV (1286), Kamila Andini, Ifa Isfansyah (Cigarette Girl), Patha Thongpan (ENIGMA), Lim Dae Hyung, Jeon Go Woon (LTNS) and Park Hoon Jung (The Tyrant)

Best Writer: Ju Hwa Mi (THE ATYPICAL FAMILY), Mag Hsu (Imperfect Us), Yamanishi Tatsuya (SHUT UP), Teng Congcong, Peng Yining (To the Wonder) and Park Kyung Su (The Whirlwind)

Best Lead Actor (Male): Hu Ge (Blossoms Shanghai), Yim Si Wan (Boyhood), Hsu Kuang Han (GG Precinct: Season 1), Choi Woo Shik (A Killer Paradox), Wu Kang Ren (Living), Cho Jin Woong (NO WAY OUT: THE ROULETTE) and Masato Sakai (VIVANT)

Best Lead Actor (Female): Dian Sastrowardoyo (Cigarette Girl), Park Bo Young (Daily Dose of Sunshine), Fumi Nikaido (Eye Love You), Ariel Lin (Imperfect Us), Zhou Xun (Imperfect Victim) and Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Arya Saloka (Cigarette Girl), Kai Ko (Imperfect Us), Lee Hee Jun (A Killer Paradox), Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl), Lee Kwang Soo (NO WAY OUT: THE ROULETTE) and Go Ayano (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Du Juan (Blossoms Shanghai), Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl), Kani Kusruti (Poacher), Moon Lee (The Victims' Game: Season 2) and Kim Hyoung Seo (The Worst of Evil)

Best Newcomer Actor (Male): Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn (ENIGMA), Chae Jong Hyeop (Eye Love You), Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox), Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner), Tseng Jing Hua (The Victims' Game: Season 2) and Anson Kong (Warriors Within 2)

Best Newcomer Actor (Female): Zhang Jing Yi (Blossoms In Adversity), Jeon So Nee (Parasyte: The Grey), Sawa Nimura (SHUT UP), Jo Yoonsu (The Tyrant) and Tiffany Young (Uncle Samsik)

Best Visual Effects: 2 Faces, Death's Game, Parasyte: The Grey and Yu Yu Hakusho

Best Original Song: Sakal Ban (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar), Learn to Live Again (Imperfect Us), Sonagi (Lovely Runner), Let's Try (ONLY FRIENDS)