Thappad Box Office Collection Day 7: At Rs 22.79 Crore, Taapsee Pannu's Film Is 'Below The Mark'

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in Thappad. (Image courtesy: taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu's latest movie Thappad had performed "below the mark" in its first week, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film showcases the story of a woman who decides to end her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. Thappad had found "patronage in Delhi and NCR but is underwhelming in most circuits", wrote Taran Adarsh. He also stated in his report that the film needs miraculous strength in its second week of running. Sharing the box office performance of the film on Twitter, Mr Adarsh wrote, "Thappad is below the mark in Week 1. Finds patronage in Delhi and NCR but is underwhelming in most circuits. Needs miraculous strength in Weekend 2. Friday Rs 3.07 crore, Saturday Rs 5.05 crore, Sunday Rs 6.54 crore, Monday Rs 2.26 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.21 crore, Wednesday Rs 2.01 crore, Thursday Rs 1.65 crore. Total Rs 22.79 crore India business."

#Thappad is below the mark in Week 1... Finds patronage in #Delhi, #NCR, but is underwhelming in most circuits... Needs miraculous strength in Weekend 2... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: 22.79 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

Thappad opened to great reviews from film critics, post its release on February 28. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave four stars (out of five) to Thappad and wrote, "Thappad does not hector and holler. Neither male-bashing nor finger-pointing is the film's intention although recriminations and misgivings between partners, married or otherwise, constitute its crux. It addresses domestic violence and its impact on a victim with striking clarity, but it doesn't present a one-sided portrait. Even after she is sure she no longer loves Vikram, Amrita confesses to her lawyer that she is herself partly at fault for her current plight."

Other than Taapsee, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manav Kaul. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.