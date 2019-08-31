Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton Fight Mackenzie Davis' War

The official poster of Terminator: Dark Fate (courtesy terminator)

Highlights The sixth Terminator movie has been produced by James Cameron Mackenzie Davis plays a super-advanced version of a cyborg Gabriel Luna is the villain

The trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate is here, guys! And oh my god. Mind = blown. The two-and-a-half minute trailer is action-packed like signature Terminator movies but what makes it more interesting is the introduction of new characters - Mackenzie Davis plays a super-advanced version of a Terminator, named Grace, who describes herself in these words: "I am human. Just enhanced." Linda Hamilton returns to play Sarah Connor, who crosses paths with Mackenzie Davis and introduces herself as "August 29, 1997 was supposed to be Judgement Day. But I changed the future, saved 3 billion lives." Terminator: Dark Fate, which is the sixth film in the series, is a sequel to the second film Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

"Welcome to the day after Judgment Day," reads the one-line synopsis of the movie on Terminator: Dark Fate's official Instagram.

The trailer begins with Grace being sent from the future by Skynet to protect Dani Ramos, played by Natalia Reyes. Enters super-cyborg Gabriel Luna (Rev-9), who can multiply at will (as the trailer reveals) and whose mission is to assassinate Dani Ramos. Sarah Connor has an action-packed encounter with Grace and then vows to help her in her mission. Sarah takes the party to the original Terminator - Arnold Schwarzenegger - who promises to fight their "dark fate".

Watch the trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate here:

Terminator: Dark Fate is produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller of Deadpool fame. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton's Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to hit screens on November 1. Book the date.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.