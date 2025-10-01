Telugu Actor Dimple Hayathi, Husband Charged Of Harassing And Assaulting Househelp: Police

Film actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband, David, are facing legal action after their domestic help filed a police complaint accusing them of harassment, assault, and abuse.

The complainant, 22-year-old Priyanka Bibar from Rayagada district in Odisha, had started working as a domestic help at the actress's residence in Vamsiram's Westwood Apartment, Shaikpet in Hyderabad, on September 22.

According to the police report, Priyanka alleged a continuous pattern of ill-treatment and humiliation since she began her employment. She claimed that Dimple Hayathi and David often denied her adequate food, subjected her to verbal abuse, and insulted her, allegedly saying, "Your life is not even equal to my shoes."

The situation escalated on the morning of September 29, following a dispute triggered by their pet dog barking. Priyanka alleges that during this incident, the couple subjected her to "filthy abuses" and even issued threats to kill her parents.

When Priyanka attempted to record the altercation on her phone, David allegedly snatched the device, smashed it on the ground, and attempted to physically assault her.

She claims her clothes were torn in the ensuing scuffle, but she managed to escape. With the assistance of her agent, she subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on her statement, the Filmnagar Police have registered a case against Dimple Hayathi and David under Sections 74, 79, 351(2), and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Film Nagar police station inspector Santosham told NDTV they have issued notice to both the actress and her husband, based on complaint of Priyanka. They have not been summoned as of now.