Television Actress Shrenu Parikh Marries Akshay Mhatre. See Wedding Pics Inside

Television actors Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, who worked together in on the show Ghar Ek Mandir are now married. The couple, got married in the presence of their family members and friends from the industry in Shrenu Parikh's hometown in Vadodara. On Thursday, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre treated their fans and followers on social media to dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. For her wedding, Shrenu opted for an embellished red and orange lehenga while her husband Akshay complemented her in a red sherwani. Along with the photos, Shrenu wrote, “Taken forever = 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake.”

Several videos from their wedding ceremony were also shared by fan pages on Instagram. In one, we can see the two sharing a laugh while exchnaging varmalas.

Prior to the wedding, the television couple hosted a sangeet night on Wednesday, where they performed on several hit Bollywood songs with their friends, the mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday. Shrenu's Ishqbaaz co-actor Surbhi Chandna and Manis Srivastava joined her wedding celebrations.

Shrenu also posted pictures from her Haldi ceremony on her gram. She captioned the post, "The start of a new chapter, sealed with Haldi. Love, laughter and family #LoveAtFirstTake."

On the work front, Shrenu Parikh became a household name after featuring in shows like Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaaz, Ghar Ek Mandir and Zindgi Ka Har Rang…Gulaal, among others. Akshay Mhatre, on the other hand, is known for his role as Naren Vyas in Piyaa Albela and Rohan in Indiawaali Maa.