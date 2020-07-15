Ishqbaaz Actress Shrenu Parikh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Recovering In Hospital

Shrenu Parikh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shrenuparikhofficial )

Television actress Shrenu Parikh, who is best-known for her performances in TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and Ishqbaaz, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress, in her latest post on Instagram on Wednesday, revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 a couple of days ago and that she is now "recovering in a hospital" in Gujarat. "Have been away for a while but the bu***r hasn't spared me. Was found COVID-19 positive a few days ago and now I am recovering in the hospital. Keep me and my family in your prayers," read Shrenu's post. She also expressed gratitude towards the "corona warriors" for treating the patients "compassionately": "I am very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too."

Sharing the post, Shrenu Parikh wrote in the caption: "Even after being so careful, if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with...Please be very careful and save yourselves!"

Here's what the actress shared:

Shrenu Parikh made her television debut with Star Plus' Gulaal in 2010. She has, since then, appeared in several shows, including Havan, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka. Shrenu became a household name after she played the role of Aastha Agnihotri in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and the role of Gauri Kumari Sharma in Ishqbaaz. The actress has also worked in a few films - Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan and Lamboo Rastoo.

Many film and television actors have tested positive for the coronavirus this month, including superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan.