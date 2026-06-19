Taylor Swift To Surprise Travis Kelce With Original Song On Wedding Day? What We Know

Taylor Swift may have created her most personal song yet. Recent reports claim that the global pop superstar has recorded a heartfelt love song dedicated to Travis Kelce and could be planning to release it on her wedding day. The couple will reportedly get married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

"Taylor is creating a beautiful love song for her future husband. She has been writing it for the past few weeks, she's very excited about it,' the source told the Daily Mail, adding that it is "a sweet ballad" that will have "a hypnotic chorus."

"The lyrics will be about what makes their relationship click and will hint at the special, private moments they have had together," the insider added. Taylor intends to play the song during the reception and release it to the public on the same day.

'It seems like Taylor has been recording the song in New York City as a single to be released on her wedding day, that sounds like a move she'd make, but who knows? Blake Shelton released his wedding song for Gwen [Stefani], We Can Reach the Stars, and put it on one of his albums - so it's been done before," the source said.

Taylor was seen arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York earlier this week. The Bad Blood singer arrived for an evening session on Monday and left around 6 am the next morning.

"There has been talk that she will record an entire wedding album, but that is a lot; who knows. Taylor writes really fast, though, and she has a zillion ideas, so it would not be hard for her," the source added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating around July 2023 after he famously tried to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. The couple officially got engaged during a private garden proposal in August 2025.