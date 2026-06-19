Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead In His Nashville Apartment, Police Confirm "No Foul Play"

Grammy-nominated producer Brytavious Chambers, better known as Tay Keith, was found dead in his Martin Street apartment in Nashville. On Thursday afternoon, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the news.

His body was discovered while police conducted a welfare check, according to officials. Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of an unresponsive man. Authorities later identified the body as 29-year-old producer Tay Keith.

"No foul play is suspected," police added.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that the producer's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Whether drugs, a medical emergency, or any other factor contributed to his death has yet to be announced. Investigators are waiting for toxicology and laboratory results before establishing an official cause of death.

BlocBoy JB Mourns Tay Keith's Death

His longtime collaborator, BlocBoy JB, shared the news of his demise on his Instagram Story. Heartbroken by the loss, he posted a screen recording of his call list showing that they were in touch and spoke daily for hours.

Alongside it, he wrote, "We talked every day; you didn't even tell me you were leaving."

About Tay Keith

Born in Memphis, Keith became a prominent figure in hip-hop after producing Drake and BlocBoy JB's 2018 hit Look Alive.

Drake responded favourably to Tay Keith's sound, a rumbling and elemental take on traditional Memphis underground rap. Before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018, Keith worked on Travis Scott's chart-topping Drake collaboration Sicko Mode. He was also nominated for a Grammy that year for his work.

He later produced chart-topping records for some of the biggest names in music, including 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Future, and Juicy J. His production credits include major hits such as Jimmy Cooks, Family Matters, and Push Ups.

In 2024, Forbes reported that he was awarded Producer of the Year at the BMI Awards.

He was also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list in 2025, earning a spot alongside Cambrian Strong for their Drumatized record label.

"At 23, Tay Keith became a Grammy-nominated producer for his work on Travis Scott's Sicko Mode, adding to his roster of clients like Cardi B, Eminem, and music's Queen B, Beyonce," the Forbes listing says.