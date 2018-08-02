Tanushree Dutta Spotted Again, Days After Trending For Airport Pic

Tanushree Dutta in Mumbai

Actress Tanushree Dutta, best-known for her role in Aashiq Banaya Aapne landed in Mumbai a couple of weekends ago. She trended a great deal as the cameras spotted her in India after very long. Back home after two years, Tanushree is making the most of her stay. On Thursday evening, she was spotted at an event in Mumbai, which appears to be like a photoshoot. Dressed in a plain crimson outfit, Tanushree posed for the paparazzi with a smile. (Good to see you, Tanushree Dutta). The 34-year-old actress has also posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram account (unverified) giving details about her whereabouts.

Here are the pictures from Tanushree Dutta's latest outing.

Take a look at the pictures she posted related to her work.

Wearing @1717_designerwear A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:10am PDT

"A regular day in Mumbai. At home, at ease. It's all chill," she captioned her post from home.

A throwback picture with sister Ishita made it to Tanushree's Instagram. The picture was taken at New Jersey.

Actress Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. She is known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam.

At the Mumbai airport, Tanushree smiled for the paparazzi and showed a victory sign.

Tanushree Dutta, a former beauty queen, made her Bollywood debut with 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. Chocolate, Raqeeb, Dhol, Risk and Good Boy, Bad Boy are some of the films on her resume. Tanushree Dutta has not made any screen appearance after 2010's Apartment, which was her last Hindi film.