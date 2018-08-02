Tanushree Dutta Spotted Again, Days After Trending For Airport Pic

Tanushree Dutta is back home after two years and is making the most of her stay

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 02, 2018 21:16 IST
Tanushree Dutta in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

  1. On Thursday evening, she was spotted at an event in Mumbai
  2. Tanushree posed for the paparazzi with a smile
  3. Tanushree Dutta is best-known for her role in Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Actress Tanushree Dutta, best-known for her role in Aashiq Banaya Aapne landed in Mumbai a couple of weekends ago. She trended a great deal as the cameras spotted her in India after very long. Back home after two years, Tanushree is making the most of her stay. On Thursday evening, she was spotted at an event in Mumbai, which appears to be like a photoshoot. Dressed in a plain crimson outfit, Tanushree posed for the paparazzi with a smile. (Good to see you, Tanushree Dutta). The 34-year-old actress has also posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram account (unverified) giving details about her whereabouts.

Here are the pictures from Tanushree Dutta's latest outing.

g5vk3v5g

 

nnvpecdo

 

fbi5hi8o

 

Take a look at the pictures she posted related to her work.

 

 

Wearing @1717_designerwear

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on

 

 

 

Getting ready for an interview!! Keeping it simple today..#sassy #cool #awesomeness

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on

 

"A regular day in Mumbai. At home, at ease. It's all chill," she captioned her post from home.

 

 

A regular day in Mumbai!! At home..at ease..Its all chill!!

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on

 

A throwback picture with sister Ishita made it to Tanushree's Instagram. The picture was taken at New Jersey.

 

 

Actress Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. She is known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam.

At the Mumbai airport, Tanushree smiled for the paparazzi and showed a victory sign.

vlpkjdh8

 

Tanushree Dutta, a former beauty queen, made her Bollywood debut with 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. Chocolate, Raqeeb, Dhol, Risk and Good Boy, Bad Boy are some of the films on her resume. Tanushree Dutta has not made any screen appearance after 2010's Apartment, which was her last Hindi film.

