Before Sharing Harassment Video, Tanushree Dutta Was Seeking Spiritual Solace In Temple Visits

Tanushree Dutta, best known for the film Aashiq Banaya Apne, has shared a concerning video on Instagram. In the clip, she spoke about being harassed by people for the past 4-5 years, maids stealing from her house, door banging and being plagued by loud noises every day.

Tanushree Dutta added that these repeated incidents have taken a toll on her health. "I got worried and called the police...They asked me to come to the police station to file a proper complaint. I'm probably going tomorrow or the day after," she confirmed in the video.

Who Is Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta was born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Her father, Tapan Dutta, worked at the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Her mother, Shikha Dutta, is a housewife.

Tanushree Dutta dropped out of college to pursue a career in modelling. In the initial stages, she participated in fashion shows.

Tanushree Dutta, in 2003, was crowned Miss India. She even represented the nation at the Miss Universe pageant in Ecuador. She ended up as the 6th runner-up.

Two years later in 2005, Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, turned out to be a blockbuster.

During the #MeToo movement in 2018, Tanushree Dutta drew significant media attention after she accused her Horn OK Pleassss co-actor, Nana Patekar, of sexual harassment on the film's set. In 2019, however, the police dismissed the charges and gave Nana Patekar a clean chit.

Following the controversy, Tanushree Dutta stepped away from the film industry and made fewer public appearances. She embarked on a spiritual journey, reportedly living in an ashram for more than a year. Later, the actress traveled to Ladakh to practice Buddhist meditation.

In 2023, Tanushree Dutta shared glimpses of her transformative journey on social media. Her Instagram account is replete with her spiritual sojourns and temple visits.

Tanushree Dutta was also MIA on her nephew Vaayu's birthday on July 19 this year. Vaayu was born to Tanushree's sister, Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth.

Apart from Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and other Bollywood films including Bhagam Bhag and Dhol, Tansuhree Dutta also appeared in the Tamil film Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai. She was last seen in the 2013 TV series SuperCops Vs Super Villains.