Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan And Dimple Kapadia Promise Nail-Biting Political Thriller Series

A day after teasing fans about Saif Ali Khan's look in his forthcoming series Tandav, the makers of the political-thriller web-series have unveiled its teaser. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Going by the 1-minute teaser, it is safe to say that Tandav promises a nail-biting political drama. Not much about the plot of the series has been revealed in the teaser, which also shows glimpses of Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni. The teaser starts with introducing Saif Ali Khan's character, with a voiceover saying: "Hindustan ko sirf ek hi cheez chalati hai - Raajneeti. Iss desh mein jo Pradhan Mantri hai, wahi raja hai. (The only driving force in India is politics. In our country, the one who is the prime minister, is the only king)."

The series will premiere on Prime Video on January 15.

Check out the teaser of Tandav here:

While Saif Ali Khan made his digital debut with Netflix's Sacred Games in 2018, Tandav, which is about the game of power in politics, will be Dimple Kapadia's first web-series. She was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

On Wednesday, Ali Abbas Zafar announced the release date of Tandav teaser with this poster:

Tandav, a nine-part series, also marks the digital debut of Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for directing Salman Khan in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat. Talking about his series, Ali said in a statement: "As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavy weights in the show. I'm excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world," reported news agency PTI.

