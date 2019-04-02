Tamil Filmmaker Mahendran's Last Rites: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Pay Their Respects

Highlights
- Rajinikanth and his wife Latha attended the last rites
- J Mahendran's last rites were held at his Chennai residence
- Kamal Haasan also met the late director's family
Megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their last respects to acclaimed south filmmaker J Mahendran, who died in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 79. J Mahendran directed Rajinikanth in his directorial debut Mullum Malarum and also in films such as Johnny and Kai Kodukkum Kai. J Mahendran is best known for introducing realism in Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha attended the last rites of J Mahendran at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Rajinikanth met J Mahendran's family and was by their side during the last rites. Kamal Haasan was also one of the early celebrities to visit J Mahendran's family and attend the last rites. Photographs of celebrities pouring in at J Mahendran's last rites have been shared by several media persons, including Sreedhar Pillai.
Other celebrities who attended the last rites of J Mahendran include the likes of Karthik Subbaraj, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ilaiyaraaja, Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Vetri Maaran and others.
Actor Siddharth was amongst those who mourned J Mahendran's death on Twitter: "Director Mahendran sir will always be named whenever the greatest Tamil filmmakers are remembered," read a part of his tweet. Directors such as Pa Ranjith, A R Murugadoss, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and others also remembered the veteran filmmaker in their tweets. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also mourned the late filmmaker in a heart-wrenching tweet: "Paid my last respects to Mahendran sir... you look peaceful... you will never be forgotten."
Director #Mahendran sir will always be named whenever the greatest #Tamil film makers are remembered. That is his giant legacy and his immense contribution to our industry. Long live your memory and influence sir. Rest in peace. Condolences to @johnroshan and family.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 2, 2019
Paid my last respects to #mahendran sir..u look peaceful.. you will never be forgotten..!! You should be proud @johnroshan sir of your dad and this amazing legacy he has left behind.. his name will go on forever.. legends are never forgotten.. #RIPDirMahendran sir..!! pic.twitter.com/q2x9n05n5M— varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) April 2, 2019
.@rajinikanth & @ikamalhaasan paid homage to the veteran director #Mahendransir who passed away today morning pic.twitter.com/lEkUmF4eMg— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 2, 2019
It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rest in peace.— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) April 2, 2019
Memories #DirectorMahendranpic.twitter.com/rocOWJt0Et— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 2, 2019
Arvind Swamy's 2004 film Saasanam remains J Mahendran's last film as a director. J Mahendran helmed 12 films during his outstanding career. He switched to acting in the later part of his career.
J Mahendran's publicist told news agency IANS that he had been critically ill and was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital for over a week. He was brought back home on Monday night. "He died early this morning at his residence. He was brought home from the hospital last evening after being treated for a week. The cremation services will take place this evening," the publicist told IANS.
