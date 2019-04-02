Tamil Filmmaker Mahendran's Last Rites: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Pay Their Respects

Rajinikanth with J Mahendran's family (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights Rajinikanth and his wife Latha attended the last rites J Mahendran's last rites were held at his Chennai residence Kamal Haasan also met the late director's family

Megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their last respects to acclaimed south filmmaker J Mahendran, who died in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 79. J Mahendran directed Rajinikanth in his directorial debut Mullum Malarum and also in films such as Johnny and Kai Kodukkum Kai. J Mahendran is best known for introducing realism in Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha attended the last rites of J Mahendran at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Rajinikanth met J Mahendran's family and was by their side during the last rites. Kamal Haasan was also one of the early celebrities to visit J Mahendran's family and attend the last rites. Photographs of celebrities pouring in at J Mahendran's last rites have been shared by several media persons, including Sreedhar Pillai.

Other celebrities who attended the last rites of J Mahendran include the likes of Karthik Subbaraj, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ilaiyaraaja, Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Vetri Maaran and others.

Actor Siddharth was amongst those who mourned J Mahendran's death on Twitter: "Director Mahendran sir will always be named whenever the greatest Tamil filmmakers are remembered," read a part of his tweet. Directors such as Pa Ranjith, A R Murugadoss, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and others also remembered the veteran filmmaker in their tweets. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also mourned the late filmmaker in a heart-wrenching tweet: "Paid my last respects to Mahendran sir... you look peaceful... you will never be forgotten."

Director #Mahendran sir will always be named whenever the greatest #Tamil film makers are remembered. That is his giant legacy and his immense contribution to our industry. Long live your memory and influence sir. Rest in peace. Condolences to @johnroshan and family. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 2, 2019

Paid my last respects to #mahendran sir..u look peaceful.. you will never be forgotten..!! You should be proud @johnroshan sir of your dad and this amazing legacy he has left behind.. his name will go on forever.. legends are never forgotten.. #RIPDirMahendran sir..!! pic.twitter.com/q2x9n05n5M — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) April 2, 2019

It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rest in peace. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) April 2, 2019

Arvind Swamy's 2004 film Saasanam remains J Mahendran's last film as a director. J Mahendran helmed 12 films during his outstanding career. He switched to acting in the later part of his career.

J Mahendran's publicist told news agency IANS that he had been critically ill and was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital for over a week. He was brought back home on Monday night. "He died early this morning at his residence. He was brought home from the hospital last evening after being treated for a week. The cremation services will take place this evening," the publicist told IANS.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.