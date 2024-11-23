Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma Begin Looking For A House Together, Set To Get Married In 2025: Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have always been quite vocal and open about their love for each other, because of which their relationship has always been in the limelight. While they are often spotted together at events, red carpets and date night, the latest reports suggest that the two might be getting married next year and have already started to look for a house together. A report from 123Telugu states that the couple has already started their wedding preparation for next year by looking for their dream home. The news has not been confirmed officially by either of them, but the reports have surely sparked some excitement among their fans.

The two actors met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, fell in love, and started dating soon. They maintained silence initially, but confirmed their relationship in 2023. Tamannaah appeared in an interview in June 2023, where she called Vijay her "happy place." Recently, while speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the Jaane Jaan actor opened up on his bond with Tamannaah.

Later Vijay opened up about their relationship during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, where he revealed the reason why he doesn't want to hide his love. He shared that being in the public eye, hiding a relationship is too much effort and also restricts one from living a normal life. Neither of them wanted their lives to be a hush hush affair.

On their professional fronts, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in a song sequence in the superhit movie Stree 2. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma last appeared in the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is based on a real event.



