Taapsee Pannu's Shoe Laces Are Keeping Instagram 'Tied'-Up. BRB, Busy Laughing

Taapsee Pannu in a throwback photo (courtesy taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee shared a throwback photo from school Instagram is having a field day over her shoe laces Shobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal commented

Sorry, Taapsee Pannu but your shoe laces are stealing the attention from that cute throwback photo. We'll tell you what's happened. Tagged by Akshay Kumar to join the "#WhyTheGap" campaign for improved childhood for homeless kids, Taapsee shared a throwback photo to make a strong point. An adorable Taapsee features as a school girl in the photo - she stands on a dais as the sports champ. While Taapsee's cuteness quotient is unmatchable, netizens couldn't help but notice one thing - her zigzagged shoe laces, which honestly, all of us can relate to. "Those lace!" wrote Anaita Shroff Adajania while Shobhita Dhulipala added: "This shoelaces style needs to make a comeback." BRB, we are busy laughing.

Taapsee's Instagram can't stop commenting on her shoe laces and they are clearly having a field day: "Love the way you tied the lace! Your reason to win," wrote a user while another added: "I just watching the way you "tied your laces"." A few other users commented: "And that shoe laces are tied as to take no risk to lose", "The laces, LOL" and "Look at the laces." Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap also plugged in ROFL comments on their own accord:

On a serious note, the attached note on Taapsee's photo is a must-read: "Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don't have that support system."

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Mission Mangal is running in theatres now. She shares the cast with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Next up, Taapsee has Tadka and Saand Ki Aankh in the line-up.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.