Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Would Have Agreed To Star In Animal 'On Paper'

Dunki star Taapsee Pannu, who got married earlier this year, during the latest edition of Expresso, revealed that she would have agreed to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal "on paper." During the latest edition of Expresso, Taapsee Pannu was asked if she would have said yes to a film like Animal. In response she said, "If I would have read the script of Animal, I would have been equally excited as Ranbir Kapoor… But, the difference is… when you read a script and when you see what you see, it is the director's medium. When I am reading a script, I don't know which shot he is putting low angle and high BGM on… I can't see that through script. It is only the director who can communicate that with the shot-taking and with the post-production. You conceive a certain scene and shot. Heroism, or how you celebrate (a character, depends on how the scene is shot), it will not be on paper.”

Reiterating that she would have said yes to Animal on paper as well, Taapsee said, “It was a little strange to hear cheers and whistles at certain moments and points where I wouldn't have liked the BGM to grow like that, where the audience is forced to cheer, clap and whistle at certain moments. That's the issue.”

The Haseen Dillruba star also clarified that she has rejected dark roles that are glorified in the script, because she understands the impact that films have on audiences. “If they watch a Tere Naam, they start to copy the hero's hairstyle. Let's not run away from that, I am aware of that and I am happy to embrace and accept that and take a bit of responsibility of that,” she said.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri earned as high as Rs 900 crore worldwide.