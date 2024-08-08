<i>Haseen Dillruba</i>: Did You Know Taapsee Pannu Wasn't The First Choice For Vikrant Massey's Film?

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The Netflix film will be released on August 9. Taapsee will reprise her role as Rani Saxena. The first part, Haseen Dillruba, was released in 2021. But did you know Taapsee wasn't the first choice for Rani? The actress told Indian Express that screenwriter Kanika Dhillon had locked someone else for the role. “I had heard from Kanika that she has a story of this sort. I had told Kanika that I was keen to hear it, but I went to shoot a film and when I returned, I learned that she had already narrated the film to some other actor and they were proceeding to lock things down soon,” she said.

Taapsee Pannu also recalled the time when Kanika Dhillon had asked her to come over to her office for script narration. The actress said, “When she ended the narration, I just laughed. I told her, ‘Ye meri kismat mein thi [I was meant to do this], I had told you before.' It was an instant yes from my side.”

Talking about the character, Taapsee Pannu added, “I am not the ideal cast for it, apart from the grey part of it. Because anything grey that is not right on paper, I am the go-to person. Apart from that, nothing was suiting my casting in the film. That was probably why I was excited. Because then I would approach it in a way that won't be expected or be the most ideal way of doing it. When I do it, it will be different than someone who is ideally perfect for a role like this. I thought this would be a great opportunity to test myself and I discovered so much more about what I can potentially do.”

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.