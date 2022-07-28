Samaritan Trailer Out, Internet Compares Sylvester Stallone With Amitabh Bachchan

In 'Samaritan', Sylvester Stallone plays the role of a superhero-in-hiding.

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone will star as a superhero in his upcoming film Samaritan, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime in August. The video streaming service released the first trailer of the film on Wednesday (July 27) and many viewers caught the actor's close resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of the movie shows a fictional city known as Granite City, where crime is rampant. Stallone, a superhero-in-hiding, is playing the character of Joe Smith who is working as a garbageman and spends his days retrieving precious objects from the trash bins.

Watch the trailer:

Stallone doesn't want to come out of hiding but soon crosses paths with Javon "Wanna" Walton who plays the role of 13-year-old Sam Cleary in the movie. He saves Walton from a gang of thugs and the teenager then decides to find out his secret. The film shows Cleary trying to bring Samaritan back out of hiding to help the city they are living in.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video had shared the poster of the film on its social media handles after which users had started comparing Stallone's looks with Amitabh Bachchan. Amazon Prime Video also gave the release date of the movie on the poster as August 26.

The poster, which created a buss on social media, showed a lone image of a hooded, unassuming Stallone walking in a rainy alley. In a puddle on the ground, a reflection of the actor shows him wearing a superhero outfit, which is being touted as his alter ego Samaritan.

"He is look like amitabh bacchan," a user commented on Instagram. "For the first 5 min, I thought he was BIG B then I read Sylvester Stallone," said another.

According to press release, Amazon Prime said that the plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of Cleary.

The film shows Stallone living as a reclusive neighbour of the 13-year-old but in reality is a superhero who is long thought to be dead after a battle 20 years ago.

Sylvester Stallone is known for his performances and action scenes in movies like Rocky, Creed, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Lock Up.