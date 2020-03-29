Swara Bhasker On Break-Up With Himanshu Sharma: 'Nobody Cheated On Anyone'

Swara Bhasker shared this photo. (Image courtesy: reallyswara )

Swara Bhasker, who is best-known for her performance in Raanjhanaa, opened up about her break-up with screenwriter Himanshu Sharma and told Pinkvilla in a recent interview: "Nobody did anything bad, nobody did anything wrong, nobody cheated on anyone." The actress, who reportedly started dating Himanshu during the shooting of the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu, broke-up with him last year. When asked if it was difficult for her to handle the break-up, Swara told the publication: "Break-ups are difficult for anyone... I think you just have to deal with it. In our case, it was very unfortunate. I didn't have and I still didn't have a lot of anger that could have helped me deal with it because nobody did anything wrong, nobody did anything bad, nobody cheated on anyone. It was not those typical things, it was unfortunate."

Swara went on to explain how her relationship with Himanshu was and said: "I always think about it. Supposing you are walking down a path and that's what relationships are - you have decided to undertake a journey together. You're walking down a path and come to a point where there are only two ways to go - one is right and one is left. One person wants to right and the other person wants to go left and then one of those people has to say, 'okay, I will leave my direction and I will come with you.' But if neither person wants to leave their direction then you just have to say goodbye and maybe agree that itna hi tha humara journey."

"I think that's what happened in our case and we have to accept not just our choices but also the choices of other people. I guess that's what growing up is about. It's not fun but I think I am very needy and open about my feelings with my family and friends. So I had a lot of support," she added.

The reports of Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma's break-up surfaced on the Internet in July, 2019. The duo have worked together on several projects such as Aanand L Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu series.

On the work front, Sawara Bhasker made her debut in the film industry with the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. Her break out film was Tanu Weds Manu, in which she played the role of Kangana Ranaut's friend Payal. Since then, she has featured in several films such as Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa, Anaarkali Of Aarah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding. She has also starred in several web-series, including It's Not That Simple.

Himanshu Sharma is a National Award-winning film writer, who has worked as a writer in films like Strangers, Tanu Weds Manu and Zero. He is currently working on Atrangi Re. He has produced films such as Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Manmarziyaan, Laal Kaptaan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, to name a few.